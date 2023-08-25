Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,791 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 103,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 27,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 173,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

