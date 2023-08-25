Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,344 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $31,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

