Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 196,023 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.94% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $24,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $96,000.

BATS:POCT opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

