Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 45,807 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,807 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $29,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 288,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

