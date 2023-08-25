Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,418 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

