Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 677,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 373,717 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,433.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 187,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 175,486 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 47.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 88,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 438.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.