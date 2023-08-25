Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 597,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

