Coty (COTY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coty (NYSE: COTY) recently:

8/25/2023 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/23/2023 – Coty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Coty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Coty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2023 – Coty was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/25/2023 – Coty had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00.

7/5/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $14.00.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Coty by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

