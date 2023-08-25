Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

