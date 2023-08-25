Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $37.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Covestro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Covestro

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts predict that Covestro will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.