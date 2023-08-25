CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after purchasing an additional 260,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,899,000 after purchasing an additional 110,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $203.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

