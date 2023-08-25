CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $311,675,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.