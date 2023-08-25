Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $97.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $95.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

