Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,226 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 33.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $318,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $2,143,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,002,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,002,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,075,903 shares of company stock worth $103,657,318. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $91.85 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

