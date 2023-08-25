Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 106,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 139,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$32.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

