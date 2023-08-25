Definitive Healthcare (DH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ: DH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2023 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Definitive Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Definitive Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Definitive Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $9.39 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Definitive Healthcare Corp alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.