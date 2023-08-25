Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.83 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.24. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,180,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

