DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $12.04 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $12.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.45. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.26 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

