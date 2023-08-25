DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,243,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,440,735 shares.The stock last traded at $108.55 and had previously closed at $111.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

