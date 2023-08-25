Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.16. 4,478,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,838,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.