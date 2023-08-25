Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.03. 6,150,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 37,268,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,740,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,471,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $1,008,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

