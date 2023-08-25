Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPIN stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $54.51.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

