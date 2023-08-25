Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th.
Diversified United Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.
About Diversified United Investment
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified United Investment
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.