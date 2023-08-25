Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th.

Diversified United Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

About Diversified United Investment

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.