Diversified United Investment Limited (DUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 27th.
Diversified United Investment Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified United Investment
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.