DNB Markets Upgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Buy

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.