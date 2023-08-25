Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 86,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 41,124 shares.The stock last traded at $45.59 and had previously closed at $44.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Docebo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 204.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Path Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 631,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 283,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Docebo during the second quarter valued at $23,313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Docebo by 54.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 132,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 100.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Docebo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 77,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

