Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $128.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 12.9 %

DLTR stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $170.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.