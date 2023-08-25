Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Plans $0.43 Final Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.426 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
