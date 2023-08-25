Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Plans $0.43 Final Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.426 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.