Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $23.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Domo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domo

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.24. Domo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $357,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 26,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $357,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 27.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215,389 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.