Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.77

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.77 and last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 36227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.4877 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $45,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 213.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 555,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,011 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

