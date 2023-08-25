Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dragonfly Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Dragonfly Energy Competitors -912.57% -17.28% -14.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million -$39.57 million -2.52 Dragonfly Energy Competitors $677.90 million $8.06 million 3.21

Analyst Recommendations

Dragonfly Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy Competitors 107 489 1072 54 2.62

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 462.77%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 32.16%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy peers beat Dragonfly Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.