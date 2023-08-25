Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

