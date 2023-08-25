DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lessened by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.