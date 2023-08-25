Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.14, but opened at $102.76. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 82,707 shares.

The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.