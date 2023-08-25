Edap Tms’ (EDAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.
EDAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Edap Tms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
