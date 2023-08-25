Edison International Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7375 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EIX opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

