Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,140,000 after buying an additional 324,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

