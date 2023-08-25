Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $33,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

