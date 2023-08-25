Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 72.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $34.18 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

