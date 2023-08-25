Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,568 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,831,000 after buying an additional 326,975 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

