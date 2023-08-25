Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 201,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,046,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after buying an additional 3,263,817 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $10,505,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $8,480,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $7,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

