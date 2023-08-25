Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 201,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,046,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
