Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

CBSH opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

