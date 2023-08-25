Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQC opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

