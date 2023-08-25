Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $114.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

