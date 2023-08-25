Evercore ISI Increases Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $7.00

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Grab will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $89,142,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $56,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

