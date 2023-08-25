Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $21.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

EVKIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVKIF

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $22.27.

(Get Free Report

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.