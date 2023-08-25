Exagen’s (XGN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Exagen Price Performance

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

