Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 297669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Exelixis by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exelixis by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,457,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

