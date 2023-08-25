Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Extendicare Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $4.74 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Stories

