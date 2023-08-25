Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $127.39 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.67 and a 52-week high of $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

